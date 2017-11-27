Meghan Markle's Parents "Incredibly Happy" for Her Engagement to Prince Harry

Of all people, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland are perhaps the most proud of Meghan Markle's engagement to Prince Harry. The 33-year-old royal proposed to the 36-year-old Suits actress earlier this month in London, which Clarence House announced Monday. Meghan's parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, said they are "incredibly happy" for the twosome.

"We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents," Thomas and Doria said in a joint statement, issued through Clarence House. "We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together."

Meghan was born Aug. 4, 1981, in L.A. Her father is an Emmy-winning lighting director who worked on Married With Children..., while her mother is a psychotherapist and yoga instructor.