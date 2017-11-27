Prince William and Kate Middleton "Very Excited" for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding

by Zach Johnson

Prince William, Kate Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry

Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP

Prince William and Kate Middleton are ready for another wedding.

On the heels of Clarence House's announcement that Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle in London earlier this month, the royal couple issued a statement welcoming the Suits star into the family. "We are very excited for Harry and Meghan," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who tied the knot themselves sin April 2011, said in a statement Monday. "It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together."

It's the first time either of them have publicly acknowledged Meghan since Harry began dating her a year and a half ago—though, privately, sources told E! News they met some time ago. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, who celebrated their 70th anniversary last week, "are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness," Buckingham Palace said.

Harry asked Meghan's parents for their blessing before he proposed, which he received. Their wedding will take place in the spring of 2018, and further details will be announced in due time.

Meghan has yet to flash her engagement ring, but the couple will pose for a portrait Monday afternoon. It's unknown who will take the photos, but Mario Testino took William and Kate's portrait in 2010. They will also sit down for a joint TV interview, to air Monday night in the U.K.

