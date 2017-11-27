A royal wedding is on its way again.

Prince Harry is engaged to Meghan Markle, Clarence House announced Monday. The 33-year-old royal asked the 36-year-old American actress to marry him a year and a half after they started secretly dating. They became engaged in London earlier this month.

Prince Harry has informed Queen Elizabeth II and other close members of the royal family, and he asked Meghan's parents' permission before he proposed. The couple's wedding will take place in spring 2018.; further details will be announced in due course.

The couple will appear for a photo call at Kensington Palace Monday afternoon. They will also take part in a broadcast interview to air that evening.

After their wedding, the couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

While sparks between the Prince of Wales and the Suits star initially flew under the radar, it wasn't long before their secret romance made headlines in early November 2016.

However, Prince Harry didn't take kindly to the international press' sudden and incessant "harassment" of his girlfriend and came to her defense by way of an official statement from Kensington Palace.