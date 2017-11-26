2017 Soul Train Awards: Complete List of Winners

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Olivia Pierson, WAGS 304

Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson Put an End to the Rumor That They're Escorts: "We're F--king Fashion Bloggers!"

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, Miss South Africa, Miss Universe 2017

Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Crowned Miss Universe 2017

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner on Her Daughters Having Babies: "It's Like a Faucet That We Turned on and Won't Turn Off"

Toni Braxton, Soul Train Music Awards 2017

Mindy Small/FilmMagic

And the winners are...

Bruno Mars, Cardi B and SZA won big at the 2017 Soul Train Awards, which aired tonight on BET and BET HER.

BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards was hosted by otherworldly Godmother of Soul, Erykah Badu, and filmed Nov. 5 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

The night celebrates the best in Soul, R&B and Hip-Hop by featuring both returning legends and breakout stars with unrivaled musical moments and show-stopping performances.

Mars took home wins in several categories including Best R&B/Soul Male Artist, Video of the Year, Album/Mixtape of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Dance Performance.

SZA followed with two awards, Best New Artist and Best R&B/Soul Female Artist. Cardi B won the for Rhythm & Bars Award for "Bodak Yellow."

Nominees were announced in October.

Here is the complete list of winners in 12 different categories...

Solange and Bruno Mars Lead 2017 Soul Train Awards Nominations

Don Cornelius Legend Award: Toni Braxton

Lady of Soul Award: SWV

Best New Artist

6lack

H.E.R.

Kevin Ross

Khalid

WINNER: SZA

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

WINNER: Bruno Mars

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

Khalid

The Weeknd

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

Kehlani

Lalah Hathaway

Ledisi

Mary J. Blige

Solange

WINNER: SZA

Soul Train Certified Award

WINNER: Bell Biv Devoe

Johnny Gill

Lalah Hathaway

WINNER: Ledisi

Mack Wilds

Video of the Year

Beyoncé — "All Night"

WINNER: Bruno Mars — "24k Magic"

Chris Brown — "Party (feat. Usher and Gucci Mane)"

DJ Khaled — "Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)"

Solange — "Cranes in the Sky"

Best Gospel/ Inspirational Award

Chance the Rapper

Charlie Wilson

Kirk Franklin

Lecrae

Tamela Mann

Album/ Mixtape of the Year

WINNER: Bruno Mars — 24k Magic

Mary J. Blige — Strength of a Woman

Solange — A Seat at the Table

SZA — Ctrl

The Weeknd — Starboy

Rhythm & Bars Award

WINNER: Cardi B — "Bodak Yellow"

DJ Khaled — "Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)"

French Montana — "Unforgettable (feat. Swae Lee)"

Kendrick Lamar — "Humble."

Yo Gotti — "Rake It Up (feat. Nicki Minaj)"

Song of the Year

WINNER: Bruno Mars — "That's What I Like"

Childish Gambino — "Redbone"

DJ Khaled — "Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna and Bryston Tiller)"

Khalid — "Location"

Solange — "Cranes in the Sky"

The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award

WINNER: "Cranes in the Sky" — Troy L. John, Solange Knowles, Raphael Saadiq

"Location" — Alfredo Emmanuel Gonzalez, Olatunji Olutomiwa, Samuel David Jimenez, Khalid Robinson, Joshua Scruggs

"Love Me Now" — Blake Matthew Simon Mills, John Henry Ryan, John Roger Stephens

"Redbone" — George Clinton, William Earl Collins, Gary Lee Cooer, Donald Mckinley Glover Ii, Ludwig Emil Tomas Goransson

"Versace on the Floor" — Christopher Steven Brown, James Edward Fauntleroy, Bruno Mars, Philip Martin Lawrence

Best Dance Performance

WINNER: Bruno Mars — "24k Magic"

Chris Brown — "Party (feat. Usher and Gucci Mane)"

DJ Khaled — "Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)"

Solange — "Don't Touch My Hair (feat. Sampha)"

Wizkid — "Come Closer (feat. Drake)"

Best Collaboration

WINNER: DJ Khaled — "Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)"

Jazmine Sullivan and Bryson Tiller — "Insecure"

Mary J. Blige — "Love Yourself (feat. Kanye West)"

Solange — "Don't Touch My Hair (feat. Sampha)"

SZA — "Love Galore (feat. Travis Scott)"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bruno Mars , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.