Gwen Stefani's Sons Go Country for Oklahoma Holiday Weekend With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani's three sons are a little bit country and a little bit rock and roll...

Stefani, whose Christmas duet and new album You Make It Feel Like Christmas is at No. 5, and her three boys, Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3, have been enjoying the Thanksgiving holiday weekend at boyfriend Blake Shelton’s home in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

The California-born-and-bred singer and her country crooner brought along the boys, who seemed to dive into camo gear and the slower pace of life. The group, who was joined by Gwen's brother Todd Stefani and sister-in-law Jennifer and their kids, appeared to have a blast in the country wearing cozy sweaters, doing some off-roading with the boys and even going on a helicopter ride with the fam—and the whole thing was shared on Snapchat.

Gwen may be on a 'copter, but that doesn't mean her signature red lip wasn't perfect!

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Cutest Moments

On Sunday, the singer took to Instagram to share a photo of her son Kingston, clad in camo, gassing up at the pump. She then posted a video off-roading. Soon after that adventure, she posted a high-flying video of herself, Apollo.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, 2017 Thanksgiving

Instagram

Earlier in the day, Stefani also took a minute to thank her fans for making her new album No. 5 on the charts right now.

"I am freaking out. I can't believe you guys made my record No. 5. So in honor of that—cheers!"

The album just knocked out Maroon 5's Red Pill Blues for the hot spot. Looks like Stefani and Shelton have a lot to gloat over to their Voice co-star Adam Levine

On Thanksgiving, Stefani also took to Instagram to post a too-cute couples photo of herself and Blake, with holidays sweaters aplenty, with her brother and sister-in-law.

The No Doubt singer also posted a photo of her Oklahoma superstar fishing with her arm around her youngest son. She wrote the caption, "Grateful."

#thankful gx

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

Shelton and Stefani's road to finding true love was a long one. They started dating two years ago after painful divorces.  Shelton separated from country singer Miranda Lambert right around the same time that Stefani divorced her husband of 13 years and father of her sons, Gavin Rossdale.

Looks like two years in, these two are still all about each other! 

