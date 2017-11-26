Halle Berry Vacations With Alex Da Kid in Bora Bora to Get Away From the "Bulls--t"

Halle Berry enjoyed a romantic tropical vacation with boyfriend Alex Da Kid over Thanksgiving.

The two spent the holiday on the South Pacific island of Bora Bora near Tahiti. The 51-year-old Oscar winner posted on Instagram a photo of her standing on a deck and private pool by the ocean, writing, "What I call distancing myself from the bulls--t!"

Both shared videos from their trip on Instagram. They enjoyed jet-skiing, swimming, watching the locals play music, tie-dye cloths give fire-swinging poi performances, and lounging and dining by the sea.

"Living my best life," Berry wrote, alongside an Instagram Stories image of her resting by the water.

Berry had confirmed in September that she's dating Alex, a 35-year-old British music producer, by sharing a photo of the two on Instagram. The two began dating earlier that summer, E! News had learned.

Berry did not elaborate on the so-called "bulls--t" she was distancing herself from.

She also shared another cryptic post on Thanksgiving Day.

"So thankful for all the dreams I don't have to close my eyes to see anymore," she wrote. "Happy thanksgiving to you and yours!"

TAGS/ Halle Berry , Couples , Top Stories , Life/Style , Apple News , Vacation
