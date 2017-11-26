Gwyneth Paltrow Spends Thanksgiving Weekend With Rumored Fiancé Brad Falchuk and Ex Chris Martin

Talk about modern love!
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have proved that their oft-mocked "conscious uncoupling" really does work.
The celebrity shared a happy Instagram image with her rocker ex-husband and her rumored fiancé Brad Falchuk on Sunday. Despite the potential awkward situation, the A-list actress' current and former men appear to be thick as thieves, enjoying some good eats round the table together.
The 45-year-old posted the Instagram photo of the two smiling men seated at the breakfast table with the caption, "Sunday brunch #modernfamily."
For those with eagle eyes who want to know just what the Goop founder eats for brunch, the product between the two men is a jar of Pesek Zman, an Israeli chocolate spread (kind of like Nutella, but not Nutella).
Last week, E! News reported that the TV producer and the domestic goddess had gotten engaged after more than three years of dating, but have yet to confirm their status update on their tight-lipped relationship.
Meanwhile, Paltrow and Falchuk met on the set of Glee—which Falchuk co-created and executive produced—in 2010 and were rumored to have been dating for a year before they finally confirmed their romance in 2015.
Gwyneth was married to the Coldplay frontman for 10 years before they decided to split in March of 2014, a few months before she began seeing Brad. The pair have son Moses and daughter Apple.
Falchuk, on the other hand, was married to Suzanne Falchuk for 19 years before they split in 2013. They share two kids together as well, a daughter and a son named Isabella and Brody.
This modern family seems to make it work. Check out other friendly exes who have said goodbye to drama and yes to friendship...
The two called it quits in July 2016 after five years together. The singer said on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show the following October she's "very close" to Kinney, adding, "He's been my lover and a friend for so long," she said. "We love each other. That's it."
Two months later, shetugged at the heartstrings of scores of fans when she posted on her Instagram page a photo of her mom with her ex at an event for her charity the Born This Way Foundation.
It may have taken some time, but the exes were finally able to see each other without things becoming awkward when they ran in to each other at church in May 2015.
Despite ending their engagement in December 2014, the former couple continued to celebrate the holidays together in Aspen, Colo.
They dated on and off while filming The Office, in which they played on-again, off-again couple Kelly Kapoor and Ryan Howard.
They remained friends after the series ended and even continued to work together after The Office; Novak played recurring character Jamie on Kaling's show The Mindy Project.
The exes have remained BFFS since their Jan. 2014 split. They have been seen enjoying a lot of each other's company as of late—here they attend the Coachella Music Festival.
The two broke up in 2014 and share legal and physical custody of their son, Sebastian "Bash" Taylor Thomaz. The former couple remains so close that she has even expressed interest in expanding their family.
After the spouses of 10 years announced they separated in March 2014, they headed to the Bahamas for a family vacation with their two kids, Apple and Moses.
The former couple have been spotted out and about together with their son Flynn multiple times after splitting up in 2013.
They might have called it quits in 2006, but these two let bygones be bygones at the Dior Homme Cocktail Reception.
The exes have no trouble coparenting their son, Bronx, after finalizing their divorce back in 2011. The Fall Out Boy star has even said his former wife is "an awesome mom."
The JoBro musician has said he's "really friendly" with his ex. "We've got a good relationship. I'm happy for her and Liam."
The Dexter costars finalized their divorce in Dec. 2011, but they have no trouble working amicably onscreen.
You can never have a big enough cheering section! The pop superstar and her ex unite to root for their sons on the soccer field. Go Sean and Jayden!
After attending the Topshop & Topman Los Angeles party at The Grove earlier in the day, the on-again, off-again couple enjoyed a romantic dinner on Valentine's Day.
As parents to 24-year-old Rumer Willis, the former couple has always stayed friendly and close. As Moore recovered from her rough patch in 2012, The Sixth Sense actor made time to visit his ex.
Despite their divorce in 2005, the former couple continues to define the term friendly exes. Whether kissing as costars or throwing birthday parties together as parents, the two always seem to get along.
The former couple appears to share no hard feelings towards each other. After their separation, the two continued to promote their Latin talent show, Q'Viva!. The two have moved on with new significant others but continue to coparent.
The Cougar Town star has nothing but nice things to say about her ex. "He's my best friend and we've both grown and changed," the actress recently told Ellen DeGeneres.
Their real life romance may have fizzled in 2007. However, that doesn't mean the two couldn't heat up the screen in the 2011 movie, Bad Teacher.
Even though they arrived separately, the friendly exes cheered on their son, Deacon, at a Brentwood, Calif., soccer game together. The actress's new man, Jim Toth, also joined the cheering section.
The Twilight star and his ex, who were married for 11 years and have three children together, make sure to put family first.
Despite a surprise separation in September 2012, the couple decided to put on a united front for their children.
The couple of 30 years announced their shocking separation in October 2012. However, the parents of three grown children are rumored to be working things out and even possibly getting back together.
