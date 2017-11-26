Tiffany Haddish‏ Parties With Barbra Streisand and Teaches Her About Cardi B

Barbra Streisand now knows what the kids are listening to these days, thanks to her new pal Tiffany Haddish.

The 37-year-old Girls Trip actress and comedienne posted on her Twitter page on Saturday night, two days after Thanksgiving, a selfie of her with the 75-year-old iconic singer and actress standing near a buffet table at a party.

"Just so y'all know I taught my big sister about @CardiB_ today," she wrote.

"Did You teach her a verse too?" asked user @KrazyLov3r.

"Yes," Haddish replied.

Perhaps there will be a musical collaboration between Streisand and the "Bodak Yellow" rapper?

Or a Haddish-Streisand movie?