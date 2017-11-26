Rebel Wilson Tearfully Discusses $3.7 Million Defamation Case Win

Rebel Wilson got emotional on Australian TV talking about her defamation case against a global magazine publisher and reiterated that she plans on donating her record payout to charity.

In September, the Australian Pitch Perfect actress won A$4.6 million ($3.7 million) in damages after Bauer Media was found to have defamed her in articles printed in tabloids like Woman's Day and Australian Women's Weekly. She and her legal team had argued the stories, which accused her of lying about her age, name and other personal details, were inaccurate, damaged her reputation and caused her to lose a few acting roles.

"Yes, I'm an actress and I'm in the public eye," she said on Australia's Channel 7 TV show Sunday Night this weekend through tears, "But I'm a human being, who worked really, really hard to get to that point. And then to have it all taken away was just, it was just malicious, and it was ugly."

"People were calling me a liar and a fake and for someone like me prides herself on being very candid and authentic, it was just probably the most devastating thing they could have said to me," she said.