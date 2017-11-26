Grey's Anatomy's Giacomo Gianniotti Is Engaged

Amanda Edwards/WireImage
We were introduced to this new Grey's Anatomy hottie just two years ago and he's already set to be officially off the market!
Italian-Canadian actor Giacomo Gianniotti, who plays Dr. Andrew DeLuca, proposed to his girlfriend Nichole on Saturday over Thanksgiving weekend.
"She said yes..." he wrote on Instagram on Sunday, alongside a photo of the two kissing. "I am truly one lucky guy, and I wouldn't rather be walking down this crazy road of life with anyone else. I love you. Thank you."
He then repeated his comments in Italian, writing, "Mi ha detto di sì... Sono veramente fortunato. E non vorrei caminare giù la strada della vita con nessun altro che te. Ti amo. Grazie."
Nichole, a makeup artist, shared the same photo as well as another pic of the two on her Instagram page. She also posted a photo of her engagement ring—which appears to be a radiant-cut diamond halo with an eternity band.
"Yesterday my best friend asked me to marry him in the most romantic way, a day reliving our love," she wrote. "We are thrilled. I wouldn't want to do this life with anyone else. I love you baby and can't wait to be your wife...This man has showed me what true love is. What a dream come true, pinch me."
She also posted on her Instagram Stories feed a video of a room and wooden deck containing hundreds of red rose petals from his proposal.
"I'm sweeping up all the rose petals from yesterday," she said. "It all feels like such a dream come true. My best friend asked me to marry him and we couldn't be happier."