Kevin Hart Kisses Baby Boy Kenzo in Cutest Photo of Son Yet

There he is!

Kevin Hart on Sunday shared on his Instagram page a photo of him standing shirtless and holding and kissing his and wife Eniko Hart's swaddled newborn son Kenzo Kash Hart. It marking the first image of the baby's face and the cutest pic of the boy yet.

"Feeling beyond blessed on this beautiful Sunday morning....Morning vibes with my little man. #Harts #BabyZo#LiveLoveLaugh ....Wifey gets the amazing Photocred," the Jumanji actor and comedian wrote.

On Saturday, Eniko had posted the first public photo of baby Kenzo, which does not show his face.

She had given birth to the child, her first and Kevin's third, five days ago. Kenzo joins big sister Heaven, 12, and brother Hendrix, 10, the actor's children from a previous marriage.