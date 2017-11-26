Kaia Gerber Doesn't "See the Resemblance" to Mom Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber is her mini-me, but she claims she doesn't see it...or she may be kidding.

The 16-year-old model is often deemed to be the spitting image of her mom, one of the world's first supermodels, by the press and by fans.

Yet on Saturday, she posted on Instagram a couple of photos of the two together, writing, "I just don't see the resemblance."

Kaia is one of 51-year-old Cindy and 55-year-old husband Rande Gerber's two children. They are also parents to 18-year-old Presley Gerber, who is also a model.