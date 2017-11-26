Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder Apologizes for #MeToo Comments

Stassi Schroeder says she "crossed a line" with her controversial comments about sexual assault on her Straight Up with Stassi podcast.

On an episode titled "Are We on a Male Witch Hunt?" she referenced people who have accused men of misconduct in a way that angered many listeners. Many felt her remarks mocked victims and the #MeToo campaign. The podcast was later deleted, but two companies, Rent the Runway and Simple Contacts, announced Friday that they'd cut ties with the Vanderpump Rules star over the reported comments.

"My podcast is an outlet for me to share my unfiltered opinion with my listeners," Schroeder tweeted on Saturday afternoon. "But on my latest episode I crossed a line. It was irresponsible for me to make generalized statements about a very serious topic, such as sexual harassment, as it is not my place to speak about anyone else's experiences. I apologize. I will continue to speak my mind on my podcast, but will put more thought behind my dialogue moving forward."

"These 24 hours have been sobering: I want to share your stories on my podcast: on either side, being accused of something you didn't do or being victimized & left helpless," she added.