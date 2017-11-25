Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Can't Stop Smiling Over Thanksgiving Weekend

Look at those smiles!

Months after news hit of their romance, Ben Affleck and Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus are still going strong. On Saturday, the pair was spotted out and about in Los Angeles' upscale neighborhood of Brentwood, hitting up the Brentwood Country Mart for a caffeine fix.

For the outing, the Justice League actor donned a sport coat, button-down shirt and jeans. Meanwhile, his blonde lady love opted for a button-down as well and a pair of black jeans. They both wore matching smiles.

From attending 2017 Emmy Awards to enjoying comedy date nights in Hollywood and catching a set at the 2017 US Open, these two have been all about spending time with one another, despite their busy careers, since going public in July, three months after his divorce from Jennifer Garner