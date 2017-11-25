Ron Howard's Actor Father Rance Howard Is Dead at 89

At the Nov. 14 premiere of Rance's film Broken Memories Ron told The Hollywood Reporter how proud he was of his father's performance, which the director called "the role of his career to date."

"He has an undying love of the process, which has made him appreciate every day on a film or television set," the proud son said. "And he's never lost the youthful excitement for being a part of a process that tells a story that reaches audiences in different ways and reflects the work of a team of collaborators that shares that excitement, and that always rubbed off on me, that joy of being lucky enough to be among the storytellers."

At the same event, his famous granddaughter Bryce Dallas Howard said to THR, "He’s had a 65-year career where he has never broken out as a movie star. … He’s never made the money that people dream of, and yet he’s carved out this incredibly unique and remarkable and beautiful career of a character actor. He’s an example of that stick-to-it-ness and what that adds up to in a life."

Hours after news of her grandfather's passing, Bryce shared a poem about death called "Gone From My Sight" by Henry Van Dyke Jr. with the caption, "My grandfather, the patriarch of our family’s favorite poem, he could recite it from heart. I think I’ll do the same now."