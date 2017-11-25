Kylie Jenner Cuts Off "All" Her Hair Again Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Kylie Jenner made a rare appearance on Snapchat on Saturday to reveal she has taken the weight off her shoulders.

The brunette Keeping Up With the Kardashians star debuted a new shorter haircut, which falls just above her shoulders. She had previously sported shoulder-length hair. Kylie has showcased a slew of different haircuts, styles and colorful wigs over the past few years and also sported shoulder-length hair, in 2015.

"Cut off all my hair again," Kylie wrote on Snapchat.

A few days ago, she posted a video of her friend Jordyn Woods cutting her hair with kitchen scissors.

Kylie's short new 'do comes two months after multiple reports said she is pregnant with her and boyfriend Travis Scott's first child. They have neither confirmed nor denied the reports. She has largely kept out of the spotlight and social media in recent months, although she has posted ads for her Kylie Cosmetics products and cryptic posts that many fans believe are pregnancy hints.