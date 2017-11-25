Kylie Jenner Cuts Off "All" Her Hair Again Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Kylie Jenner made a rare appearance on Snapchat on Saturday to reveal she has taken the weight off her shoulders.
The brunette Keeping Up With the Kardashians star debuted a new shorter haircut, which falls just above her shoulders. She had previously sported shoulder-length hair. Kylie has showcased a slew of different haircuts, styles and colorful wigs over the past few years and also sported shoulder-length hair, in 2015.
"Cut off all my hair again," Kylie wrote on Snapchat.
A few days ago, she posted a video of her friend Jordyn Woods cutting her hair with kitchen scissors.
Kylie's short new 'do comes two months after multiple reports said she is pregnant with her and boyfriend Travis Scott's first child. They have neither confirmed nor denied the reports. She has largely kept out of the spotlight and social media in recent months, although she has posted ads for her Kylie Cosmetics products and cryptic posts that many fans believe are pregnancy hints.
Snapchat / Kylie Jenner
Earlier this month, the reality star posted on Instagram on two occasions pink-themed photos, which included shots of her baby pink nails. The posts have spurred many fans to speculate she is expecting a baby girl and is preparing for a gender reveal.
Almost two weeks ago, Kylie had a pajama brunch-themed party in her backyard with hundreds of pink roses and received baby gifts, sparking speculation she had had a baby shower. She has not commented.
Her sister Kim Kardashian, who has confirmed she is expecting her third child via surrogate, and their mom Kris Jenner have remained mum about the pregnancy rumors surrounding both Kylie and sister Khloe Kardashian, who E! News had learned in September is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. They have not commented.
Kylie hosted a family Thanksgiving dinner at her house this week. Travis was in Houston with his family. Khloe also did not attend, as she celebrated the holiday in Cleveland with Tristan.
