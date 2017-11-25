Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Wows During Paris Debut

A post shared by Bruno Astuto (@brunoastuto) on Nov 25, 2017 at 3:49pm PST

She's the belle of the ball!

Ava Philippe has switched the city of stars for the City of Light, making her first official public debut in Paris.

Reese Witherspoon's oldest child—and only daughter with ex Ryan Phillippe—has debuted at the oh-so glamorous Parisian debutante ball, le Bal des Débutantes—and boy, did she sparkle! The blonde opted for a voluminous ball gown for her big debut.

The highly renowned annual affair took place at the Peninsula Paris hotel on Saturday night. The celebrity offspring was one of six Americans (including Steve Harvey's daughter) and 20 debutantes total.

The 18-year-old, who attended the event with her lookalike mom and stepfather Jim Toth, was escorted by 19-year-old Maharaja of Jaipur Padmanabh Singh, who also waltzed the A-lister in front of the well-heeled crowd.

Vanity Fair previously confirmed that Ava would be donning a gown by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture for the special occasion.

