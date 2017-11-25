Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Wows in Paris Debutante Debut

She's the belle of the ball!

Ava Philippe has switched the city of stars for the City of Light, making her first official public debut in Paris.

Reese Witherspoon's oldest child—and only daughter with ex Ryan Phillippe—has debuted at the oh-so glamorous Parisian debutante ball, le Bal des Débutantes—and boy, did she sparkle! The blonde opted for a voluminous ball gown for her big debut.

The highly renowned annual affair took place at the Peninsula Paris hotel on Saturday night. The celebrity offspring was one of six Americans (including Steve Harvey's daughter) and 20 debutantes total.

The 18-year-old, who attended the event with her lookalike mom and stepfather Jim Toth, was escorted by 19-year-old Maharaja of Jaipur Padmanabh Singh, who also waltzed the A-lister in front of the well-heeled crowd.

Vanity Fair previously confirmed that Ava would be donning a gown by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture for the special occasion.

Several images of the grand affair were caught and shared on Instagram by Vogue Brasil writer Bruno Astuto.

Photographic Evidence Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Are Actually Twins

Launched in 1992 by Ophélie Renouard, the ball typically features young women from all around the world who come from notable families. Partnered with a cavalier, the debutantes usually don designer gowns with couture labels. 

Phillippe is certainly not the first famous child to debut at the elegant event. Star daughters like Sophia Rose StalloneTallulah WillisAutumn Whitaker, Scout WillisTallulah Willisand Kyra Kennedy have all debuted in previous years. 

While Ava maintains a rather normal life mostly out of the spotlight as a student, she has sparked attention for looking like a twin to her movie star mom. "People come up to her [all the time]. We were at a premiere and they were congratulating her on her performance," Witherspoon previously told E! News. "She's like, 'I'm not in the movie.'"

She may not have been in that movie, but her life certainly looked like a fairy tale tonight!

