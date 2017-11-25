Chrissy Teigen Gets Her Nintendo Switch Back After Twitter Plea

Chrissy Teigen's princess was in another castle, or rather, a Marriott Courtyard hotel, but now she's safe and sound at home.

On Black Friday, the pregnant model tweeted that she forgot her Nintendo Switch at a Courtyard Marriott in Springfield, Ohio.

"I left my Nintendo at the courtyard marriott in Springfield please I need a Christmas miracle," she wrote to her now-8.66 million Twitter followers. "I need my moons back."

A fan wrote, "Chrissy!!! I'm from Springfield and I just called the hotel and they said they found it and it's already in the package to be sent out!!! I would be lost without my Switch so I feel your struggle!"

"GOD IS GOOD," Teigen replied.

"I'll go pick It up for you, I live 3 mins from there...u got ur miracle!!!" another fan tweeted.

"Tracking it down now but will let u know thank u!!!!" Teigen responded.

 On Saturday morning, she posted a video of husband John Legend opening a FedEx envelope, pulling out her beloved video game console and tossing it to her.

"Yaaaaaaay!" Teigen responded.

It is unclear if the couple  ended up contacting the Marriott Courtyard directly to inquire about the missing Nintendo Switch, but regardless, she is one happy mama.

The model, who shares 1-year-old daughter Luna with Legend and is expecting their second child, is a big Super Mario Odyssey fan. Last weekend, she posted a video of herself playing the game while sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

In September, Teigen reached out to her then-7.5 million Twitter followers to see if anyone in the L.A. area had six brown bananas to lend her so she could bake banana bread.

 A fan came to the model's rescue, handed the fruit over to an assistant and received a signed copy of her book, a Becca palette and a pair of underwear from Legend in return.

