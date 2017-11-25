Rose McGowan Meets With Fellow Harvey Weinstein Accusers Asia Argento and Annabella Sciorra

Rose's Army is gearing up for battle...
Harvey Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan just met up with the man who broke the story open, Ronan Farrow, and two other self-proclaimed "survivors" Asia Argento and Annabella Sciorra.
The former Charmed actress took to Instagram on Friday to post a photo of herself with Asia and Annabella, in which she also tagged Ronan, whose Oct. 10 The New Yorker story exposed three decades worth of sexual assault claims against the now fallen movie mogul.
Rose wrote, "Magical moments with @asiaargento & @iamannabellasciorra #WomenRise #Survivors #ROSEARMY."
Argento posted the same Instagram photo in black and white with a poem in the caption: "You are my sisters / And I love you / May all of your dreams come true I want this for you / They're gonna come true @rosemcgowan @iamannabellasciorra."
What the group, who appear to be in a private home, was doing during the meet up was not addressed in the images.
Since Farrow's New Yorker piece and Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey's New York Times report last month, many Hollywood actresses, including the trio pictured above, have publicly accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, assault and rape.
Rose McGowan/Instagram
On Oct. 12, McGowan publicly accused the former CEO of The Weinstein Company of rape.
In addition, McGowan was mentioned in The New York Times' exposé. In the article, The New York Times reported that McGowan reached a $100,000 settlement with the producer in 1997 "after an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival." Although, the article did not report that McGowan was raped.
Meanwhile, Asia Argento, the daughter of famed Italian director Dario Argento, also alleged that she was raped by Weinstein. In the New Yorker article, the actress said she was asked to attend a party thrown by Miramax at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc on the French Riviera in 1997, but when she got there, she found herself alone with Weinstein.
She—like many other women—claimed Weinstein then forced her into giving him a massage, threatening her career if she didn't oblige. When she finally agreed, he allegedly pulled her skirt up and forced her legs apart to begin performing oral sex on her. Though she said she repeatedly told him no, she eventually gave in with hopes that it would come to an end—something she said has prompted years of guilt.
Things grew even more complicated as Argento admitted to giving into Weinstein's further sexual advances and even grew close with him. She said the reason she kept it all a secret for so long was her fear that he would "crush" her and her career.
Getty Images/WireImage
In another New Yorker article written by Farrow, the son of Woody Allen, Sciorra came out to accuse the former Miramax head of raping her
In the article, Sciorra recounts how Weinstein violently raped her in the 1990s after she had filmed The Night We Never Met, a film he produced.
The actress said that Weinstein burst into her apartment and, "He shoved me onto the bed, and he got on top of me." She said that she "kicked and I yelled" but couldn’t fight him off.
She continued, "When he was done, he ejaculated on my leg, and on my nightgown. He said, 'I have impeccable timing.'"
Sallie Hofmeister, a spokesperson for Weinstein, issued the following statement in response to The New Yorker's article: "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can't speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual."
Additionally, Weinstein has denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.