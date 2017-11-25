Rose McGowan Meets With Fellow Harvey Weinstein Accusers Asia Argento and Annabella Sciorra

Rose's Army is gearing up for battle...

Harvey Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan just met up with the man who broke the story open, Ronan Farrow, and two other self-proclaimed "survivors" Asia Argento and Annabella Sciorra.

The former Charmed actress took to Instagram on Friday to post a photo of herself with Asia and Annabella, in which she also tagged Ronan, whose Oct. 10 The New Yorker story exposed three decades worth of sexual assault claims against the now fallen movie mogul.

Rose wrote, "Magical moments with @asiaargento & @iamannabellasciorra #WomenRise #Survivors #ROSEARMY."

Argento posted the same Instagram photo in black and white with a poem in the caption: "You are my sisters / And I love you / May all of your dreams come true I want this for you / They're gonna come true @rosemcgowan @iamannabellasciorra."

What the group, who appear to be in a private home, was doing during the meet up was not addressed in the images.

Since Farrow's New Yorker piece and Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey's New York Times report last month, many Hollywood actresses, including the trio pictured above, have publicly accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, assault and rape.