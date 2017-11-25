Aladdin's 25th Anniversary Celebrated by Past and Present Cast

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage. Inset: Courtesy of Disney.
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage. Inset: Courtesy of Disney.
Exactly 25 years ago, Aladdin showed Princess Jasmine the world.
The beloved Disney animated film was released wide on this day in 1992 and captured hearts around the globe with its epic love story, the late Robin Williams' iconic performance as the Genie and memorable songs such as "A Whole New World."
To mark the movie's 25th anniversary, original star Scott Weinger shared on his Instagram page a throwback pic of him cuddling co-star Linda Larkin. The actor, also known for playing Steve on Full House and Fuller House, and the actress provided the speaking voices of Aladdin and Princess Jasmine.
The photo shows them at an autograph singing of Aladdin books at a Beverly Hills bookstore in 1993. Weinger and Larkin have reunited a few times since then, including with other Aladdin cast members.
"Hey Princess @lindalarkinofficial can you believe #Aladdin was released 25 years ago today?" Weinger wrote. "I'd lie to you about being a prince just to fly you around the world on a Magic Carpet all over again ❤️❤️."
Jenny Anderson/WireImage; Aladdin
The actor provided Aladdin / Prince Ali's speaking voice and is also known for his role of Steve on Full House and Fuller House. Over the past decade or so, he has also appeared on shows such as What I Like About You. He also voiced Aladdin on the Aladdin straight-to-video sequels, the TV series and House of Mouse, as well as on the Disney Infinity video games. He shares a son with wife Rina Mimoun, who he married in 2008.
Disney, Getty Images
The actress provided the speaking voice of Princess Jasmine in the original film and its sequels, as well as in the Disney Infinity video games. She also has appeared on shows such as Law & Order: Criminal Intent and movies such as Runaway Bride. Larkin has been married to actor and musician Yul Vazquez since 2002.
Courtesy of Disney. Steve Granitz/WireImage.
The actor provided the speaking and singing voice of the beloved Genie. After Aladdin was released, he went on to star in movies such as Mrs. Doubtfire, A.I. Artificial Intelligence, Jumanji and Good Will Hunting, the latter of which won him an Oscar. Sadly, Williams died at age 63 in 2014. He is survived by his wife Susan and three children from previous marriages: Zak Williams, Zelda Williams and Cody Williams.
Article continues below
Courtesy of Disney. Walter McBride/WireImage.
The actor provided the speaking and singing voice of the evil Jafar and reprised his role in film sequels and Disney TV productions. He has also appeared on shows such as Elementary, Gossip Girl, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Criminal Intent.
Courtesy of Disney. Gary Gershoff/Getty Images.
Known for his distinct voice, the comedian and actor voiced Jafar's sidekick. He has done quite a bit of voice work over the years, such as on shows such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Kraang) and also appeared in movies such as Problem Child and its sequel. He was a celebrity spokesperson for Aflac for years until he was dropped in 2011 after he tweeted jokes about the deadly Japan earthquake and tsunami.
He lives with his wife Dara Kravitz and their son and daughter.
Courtesy of Disney. NBC/NBCU Photo Bank.
The British actor provided the voice of Princess Jasmine's father. He did not act much after Aladdin was released. His last role was in 1995, in the movie Palookaville.
Sadly, Seale died at age 85 in 1999.
Article continues below
Courtesy of Disney. Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic.
The actor is known for his voice work in many productions, including Disney's Hercules (Pegasus), The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Baby bird and Djali the goat) and Frozen (Sitron and Sven), as well as various Scooby-Doo! movies, and shows such as Bubble Guppies and The Simpsons (Santa's Little Helper and other characters).
WireImage/Getty Images
The two recorded that Oscar-winning hit that just got stuck in your head again, "A Whole New World."
Both are singers. Salonga also provided the singing voice of Mulan in Disney's Mulan. She is also a seasoned Broadway performer who originated the role of Kim in Miss Saigon.
Relive the magic again when Disney releases its live-action Aladdin reboot in 2019.
The new film stars Will Smith as Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine. The cast recently filmed scenes for the movie in Jordan.
Massoud took to Instagram on Saturday to pay tribute to the original Disney film.
"Happy 25th Anniversary boo!" he wrote. "Crazy to think that when I was a one year-old this story of #Aladdin came to life. And now, 25 years later, I have the honor & privilege to help re-tell this magical #Disney story once again. Get cozy & give it a watch tonight peeps!"