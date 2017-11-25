Jennifer Lawrence Meets Real Housewives' Lisa Rinna and Her Reaction Is Priceless

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Scott Weinger, Aladdin

Aladdin's 25th Anniversary Celebrated by Past and Present Cast

Justin Timberlake, Son, Silas, Workout, Push-Up, Post-Thanksgiving, 2017

Justin Timberlake Works Out With Son Silas to Burn Thanksgiving Calories

Brooklyn Beckham, Chloe Grace Moretz

Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham Go Camping on Black Friday

Jennifer Lawrence remains the cutest fan ever.

The Oscar winner, a big fan of The Real Housewives shows, got to meet Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna at a restaurant on Friday evening. The actress posted an adorable video of the actress' meeting, shot by her 16-year-old daughter Amelia Gray. It shows Jennifer grinning from ear-to-ear and taking a selfie of her and Rinna with her phone. The two also shared a hug. Both looked very emotional.

"My new best friend forever," Lisa wrote.

"This is iconic," Amelia wrote. "Jennifer Lawrence looks like she's seen a ghost. I'm Done. Goodnight. Tuck. Me. In."

The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives—All 101 of Them

Jennifer Lawrence, Lisa Rinna, Daughter, Amelia Gray

Instagram

Jennifer Lawrence, Lisa Rinna, Daughter, Amelia Gray

Instagram

Jennifer Lawrence, Lisa Rinna, Daughter, Amelia Gray

Instagram

Jennifer Lawrence, Lisa Rinna, Daughter, Amelia Gray

Instagram

Jennifer had talked about her love for The Real Housewives shows on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in September.

She said that she and her friends play a drinking game while watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, in which they drink any time Rinna says her husband Harry Hamlin's full name.

Jennifer is also a big fan of another hit reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Earlier this month, the actress guest-hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! and interviewed Kim Kardashian. The two had met before in New York and Jennifer has also dined at the reality star's mother Kris Jenner's home near Los Angeles.

Jennifer called it "the best night of my life," adding, "I drank five martinis and wound up naked in her closet—I'm dead serious!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Lawrence , Lisa Rinna , Top Stories , The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.