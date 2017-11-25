Mel B Has a Spice Girls Party at Her House With Her Niece

Coolest aunt ever!
Mel B had a small Spice Girls—themed party at her house with her teenage niece Tillie Thalia, a TV presenter in the family's native U.K., and the two got to play dress up.
The singer posted on her Instagram page on Friday photos of the two rocking out at her house, with Tillie dressed up like none other than Scary Spice. In one pic, she is wearing a lime green tank top and dark pants, channeling Mel's look from the Spice Girls' iconic debut 1996 music video "Wannabe." The teen is holding two awards her aunt won for her work with the group, including a moonman trophy from an MTV award show.
In another pic, Tillie wears a gold bodysuit and poses with a mic near Mel B, who is wearing the gold and nude bodysuit she wore at the 2012 Olympics Closing Ceremony, where she took part in the Spice Girls' last performance as a quartet.
"Spice party at my house boom hey 'can the real spice girl please stand up please stand up,'" Mel B wrote. "Yipppeee playing dress up with my niece @tillie_thalia in my 'ORIGINAL' Spice get up #stillfits #girlpower #spicegirls #family #womenempoweringwomen #nextgeneration #90's #oylimpics."
Tillie also posted on her own Instagram page a pic of the two air-kissing while wearing other, colorful outfits.
"All you need is positivity," she wrote. "Thank you for the best time your the best love you lots like jelly tots I am one lucky kid @officialmelb."
Perhaps next time, Mel could invite her fellow Spice Girls?
The group members have reunited a few times over the years.
In 2016, Mel B, Geri Horner (formerly Geri Halliwell) and Emma Bunton formed a trio called GEM, based off of their initials. They also organized a mini reunion to honor the 20th anniversary of "Wannabe."
Victoria Beckham did not want to participate, signaling she would rather focus on her fashion empire, which also prompted Mel C to decline to take part in the reunion. She told the Press Association that performing as a quartet would not have done "the band or fans justice." She also said there were no plans for a full Spice Girls reunion "in the pipeline."
In October, Mel C released a her new music video "Room for Love," which included footage of Victoria, Emma and Geri. Mel C told the Press Association it was a "shame" Mel B could not appear in the clip.
The latter singer was and is still is going through a divorce and had earlier this year lost her father to cancer.
"I don't want it to look negative because it's not, it's not a big deal, I reached out to lots of other people and everyone's busy," Mel C said. "She didn't get round to doing it and obviously it does concern me...I think people will pick up on that but I don't want anything to be made of it."