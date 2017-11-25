Miss Universe 2017 Contestants Model Evening Gowns Before Pageant

It's almost time for the Miss Universe 2017 pageant!
Almost 100 women from around the world, including Miss USA Kára McCullough (formerly Miss District of Columbia), will be competing in the annual event, which takes place at the AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday.
Earlier this week, the contestants modeled some seriously stunning evening gowns at a preliminary competition.
Steve Harvey returns to host the Miss Universe pageant, marking his third time. Fergie and Rachel Platten will perform onstage, while model Ashley Graham will serve as a backstage host. Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere from France will crown her successor at the end of the three-hour show.
The Miss Universe Organization
Kára McCullough
The Miss Universe Organization
Maria Poonlertlarp
The Miss Universe Organization
Yvonne Clarke
Article continues below
The Miss Universe Organization
Tiffany Pisani
The Miss Universe Organization
Momoko Abe
The Miss Universe Organization
Iona Mihalache
Article continues below
The Miss Universe Organization
Samantha James
The Miss Universe Organization
Suné January
The Miss Universe Organization
Laura Gonzales
Article continues below
The Miss Universe Organization
Lauren Howe
The Miss Universe Organization
Nikoleta Todorova
The Miss Universe Organization
Khephra Sylvester
Article continues below
The Miss Universe Organization
Berenice Quezada
The Miss Universe Organization
Kamila Assilova
The Miss Universe Organization
Michaela Söderholm
Article continues below
The Miss Universe Organization
Prissila Howard
The Miss Universe Organization
Rachel Peters
The Miss Universe Organization
Vanessa Bottánová
Article continues below
The Miss Universe Organization
Farah Sedky
The Miss Universe Organization
Ruth Quarshie
The Miss Universe Organization
Ariela Machado
Article continues below
The Miss Universe Organization
Akinahome Zergaw
The Miss Universe Organization
Yana Krasnikova
The Miss Universe Organization
Cassandra Chery
Article continues below
The Miss Universe Organization
Louise Victor
The Miss Universe Organization
Esonica Veira
The Miss Universe Organization
Marisol Acosta
Article continues below
The Miss Universe Organization
Shraddha Shashidhar
The Miss Universe Organization
Loan Nguyen
The Miss Universe Organization
Sofia del Prado
Article continues below
The Miss Universe Organization
Kaja Kojan
The Miss Universe Organization
Angie Callychurn
The Miss Universe Organization
Myana Welch
Article continues below
The Miss Universe Organization
Pinar Tartan
The Miss Universe Organization
Mariam Gogodze
The Miss Universe Organization
Christina Peiris
Article continues below
The Miss Universe Organization
Katarzyna Włodarek
The Miss Universe Organization
Celine Schrenk
The Miss Universe Organization
Laura de Sanctis
Article continues below
The Miss Universe Organization
Lilian Ericaah
The Miss Universe Organization
Isabel Chikoti
The Miss Universe Organization
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters
Article continues below
The Miss Universe Organization
Keysi Sayago
The Miss Universe Organization
Isel Suniga
The Miss Universe Organization
Emina Ekic
Article continues below
The Miss Universe Organization
Stephanie Agbasi
The Miss Universe Organization
Anna Burdzy
The Miss Universe Organization
Denise Franco
Article continues below
Miss USA talked to E! News a few days ago about how she's preparing for the contest.
"I'm making sure my mental psyche is always very leveled and sane," she said. I try to go to the gym at least three times a week and I'm just like, you know, staying well-informed with what's going on in the news because as Miss USA, as a contestant, it's always important to always have an opinion about things that are going on."
She said she has been eating "very whole meals" made up of cooked vegetables, lean meats and fish.
"I'm nervous, I'm excited," she said. "I'm just like kind of in an area of just like euphoria right now because I'm still in shock at the fact that I get to represent USA at the Miss Universe competition."
The 2017 Miss Universe pageant will air live on FOX on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.