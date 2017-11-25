Miss Universe 2017 Contestants Model Evening Gowns Before Pageant

It's almost time for the Miss Universe 2017 pageant!

Almost 100 women from around the world, including Miss USA Kára McCullough (formerly Miss District of Columbia), will be competing in the annual event, which takes place at the AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday.

Earlier this week, the contestants modeled some seriously stunning evening gowns at a preliminary competition.

Steve Harvey returns to host the Miss Universe pageant, marking his third time. Fergie and Rachel Platten will perform onstage, while model Ashley Graham will serve as a backstage host. Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere from France will crown her successor at the end of the three-hour show.

Miss USA, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss USA

Kára McCullough

Miss Thailand, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Thailand

Maria Poonlertlarp

Miss Trinadad & Tobago, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Trinidad & Tobago

Yvonne Clarke

Miss Malta, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Malta

Tiffany Pisani

Miss Japan, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Japan

Momoko Abe

Miss Romania, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Romania

Iona Mihalache

Miss Malaysia, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Malaysia

Samantha James

Miss Namibia, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Namibia

Suné January

Miss Colombia, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Colombia

Laura Gonzales

Miss Canada, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Canada

Lauren Howe

Miss Bulgaria, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Bulgaria

Nikoleta Todorova

Miss British Virgin Islands, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss British Virgin Islands

Khephra Sylvester

Miss Nicaragua, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Nicaragua

Berenice Quezada

Miss Kazakhstan, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Kazakhstan

Kamila Assilova

Miss Finland, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Finland

Michaela Söderholm

Miss Peru, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Peru

Prissila Howard

Miss Philippines, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Philippines

Rachel Peters

Miss Slovak Republic, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Slovak Republic

Vanessa Bottánová

Miss Egypt, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Egypt

Farah Sedky

Miss Ghana, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Ghana

Ruth Quarshie

Miss Paraguay, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Paraguay

Ariela Machado

Miss Ethiopia, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Ethiopia

Akinahome Zergaw

Miss Ukraine, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Ukraine

Yana Krasnikova

Miss Haiti, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Haiti

Cassandra Chery

Miss Saint Lucia, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Saint Lucia

Louise Victor

Miss US Virgin Islands, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss US Virgin Islands

Esonica Veira

Miss Uruguay, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Uruguay

Marisol Acosta

Miss India, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss India

Shraddha Shashidhar

Miss Vietnam, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Vietnam

Loan Nguyen

Miss Spain, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Spain

Sofia del Prado

Miss Norway, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Norway

Kaja Kojan

Miss Mauritius, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Mauritius

Angie Callychurn

Miss Guam, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Guam

Myana Welch

Miss Turkey, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Turkey

Pinar Tartan

Miss Georgia, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Georgia

Mariam Gogodze

Miss Sri Lanka, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Sri Lanka

Christina Peiris

Miss Poland, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Poland

Katarzyna Włodarek

Miss Austria, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Austria

Celine Schrenk

Miss Panama, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Panama

Laura de Sanctis

Miss Tanzania, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Tanzania

Lilian Ericaah

Miss Zambia, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Zambia

Isabel Chikoti

Miss South Africa, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss South Africa

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Miss Venezuela, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Venezuela

Keysi Sayago

Miss Guatemala, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Guatemala

Isel Suniga

Miss Slovenia, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Slovenia

Emina Ekic

Miss Nigeria, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Nigeria

Stephanie Agbasi

Miss Great Britain, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Great Britain

Anna Burdzy

Miss Mexico, 2017 Miss Universe, Evening Gown Preliminary Competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Mexico

Denise Franco

Miss Universe 2017 Swimsuit Competition

Miss USA talked to E! News a few days ago about how she's preparing for the contest.

"I'm making sure my mental psyche is always very leveled and sane," she said. I try to go to the gym at least three times a week and I'm just like, you know, staying well-informed with what's going on in the news because as Miss USA, as a contestant, it's always important to always have an opinion about things that are going on."

She said she has been eating "very whole meals" made up of cooked vegetables, lean meats and fish.

"I'm nervous, I'm excited," she said. "I'm just like kind of in an area of just like euphoria right now because I'm still in shock at the fact that I get to represent USA at the Miss Universe competition."

The 2017 Miss Universe pageant will air live on FOX on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

