Miss Universe 2017 Contestants Model Evening Gowns Before Pageant

It's almost time for the Miss Universe 2017 pageant!

Almost 100 women from around the world, including Miss USA Kára McCullough (formerly Miss District of Columbia), will be competing in the annual event, which takes place at the AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday.

Earlier this week, the contestants modeled some seriously stunning evening gowns at a preliminary competition.

Steve Harvey returns to host the Miss Universe pageant, marking his third time. Fergie and Rachel Platten will perform onstage, while model Ashley Graham will serve as a backstage host. Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere from France will crown her successor at the end of the three-hour show.