Kelly Clarkson and Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo Sing Adorable WE Day Duet

Kelly Clarkson, Gaten Matarazzo, Stranger Things, WE Day 2017

WE

It's the sweetest duet you never expected.

Two months ago, Kelly Clarkson hosted and performed at the WE Day Toronto 2017 event, which airs on Canada's CTV on Saturday. She enlisted the help of a popular rising TV star to promote the broadcast: Fellow participant Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin on Netflix's Stranger Things.

In a promo video recently posted on social media and YouTube, the 15-year-old gives her a ride to the WE Day festivities on a golf cart shuttle and helps her out with some vocal warm-ups. The two sing a lively duet, made up of Sister Sledge's "We Are Family" and Queen's "We Are the Champions."

"DID YOU KNOW: @GatenM123 of #StrangerThings has an awesome voice?" Kelly asked on Instagram.

Stranger Things Season 3 Everything We Know So Far

Most fans of the actor can say, "Yes!"

Before charming viewers of Stranger Things, at age 11, Gaten was wowing audiences as Gavroche in the Broadway musical Les Misérables (he can tackle one of Jean Valjean's signature songs as well).

Gaten talked about his theatre experience on Live with Kelly and Ryan earlier this week, when he and Kelly appeared separately.

He said he won his first acting role at age 9, performing in the Broadway musical Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. He also embarked on two national Broadway tours, of Les Misérables and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes.

He comes from a musical family as well; in 2015, he performed the National Anthem with his sister Sabrina at a New York Mets game.

