Time Magazine Claps Back After Donald Trump Says He ''Took a Pass'' on Person of the Year Honor

President Donald Trump isn't interested in being named Time magazine's "Person of the Year."

POTUS took to Twitter on Friday claiming he turned down the widely-respected honor, which Time later disputed with a clap back that's since taken the internet by storm.

Trump wrote, "Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named "Man (Person) of the Year," like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!"

In response, Time clarified on Twitter, "The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6."