Mariah Carey Further Postpones Christmas Tour Over Health Issues

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

Ed Sheeran Dishes on Favorite TV Performance

Kristen Bell & Idina Menzel Performing for Disney Special

Nick Lachey & Julianne Hough Cohost Disney Special

Mariah Carey

Noam Galai/FilmMagic

Mariah Carey is not yet healthy enough to embark on her Christmas tour. 

The singer announced Friday that she's cancelled three more concerts on her All I Want for Christmas Is You Tour over ongoing health concerns. Just last week, Carey pulled the plug on her first several shows because of an upper respiratory infection.

Originally scheduled for a Nov. 17 kickoff, Carey will now officially take the stage Dec. 2 in New York City.

She shared on social media, "I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving with loved ones; it's certainly nice to remember what we are grateful for! Like most, I'm thankful for my overall health… for which I need a bit more time to get right. Doctors have ordered a few extra days of rest before I can finally fly to New York and take the stage for my Christmas Tour."

Meet Mariah Carey's Entourage

Carey continued, "While this news disappoints me to share, I am grateful to be on the mend and for the support from all of you - it means the world to me! See you from the stage soon darlings! ❤, Mariah" 

Refunds will be available to those who purchased tickets for Carey's shows on Nov. 27, 28 and Dec. 1. Mariah's Christmas Tour will include three performance at the Beacon Theatre in the Big Apple, followed by stops in Paris, Manchester and London, and conclude with a five-show run in Las Vegas. 

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, Carey admitted to feeling "under the weather" but said she was celebrating with family and friends. Meanwhile, ex Nick Cannon took their twins, Monroe and Moroccan, to a charity event benefiting the homeless in Los Angeles. 

Wishing the Queen of Christmas a speedy recovery!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Mariah Carey , Music , Concerts , Christmas , Apple News , , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.