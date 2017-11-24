Miss Universe 2017 Contestants Model Bikinis in Preliminary Competition

It's almost time for a new Miss Universe to be crowned!
Over 90 beauty queens from around the world have gathered in Las Vegas to compete for the ultra-coveted title, and plenty of preliminary competitions are well underway before Sunday's main event.
As always, the swimsuit competition draws plenty of attention to the contestants' impressive physiques and flair for stylish bikinis. It's no different this time around, with frontrunners including Miss Thailand Maria Poonlertlarp, Miss USA Kára McCullough, Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and more vying for the top spot.
E! News recently caught up with Miss USA as she geared up for yet another moment in the spotlight. "I'm a little bit of everything. I'm nervous, I'm excited," Kàra admitted. "I'm just in this area of euphoria right now because I'm still in shock that I get to represent USA at the Miss Universe competition."
Check out the absolutely stunning (and talented!) Miss Universe 2017 hopefuls below!
Kára McCullough
Stefanía Incandela
Olivia Rogers
Yasmin Cooke
Monalysa Alcântara
Nikoleta Todorova
By Sotheary
Lauren Howe
Roxette Qiu
Elena Correa
Alicia Aylies
Sophia Koch
Anna Burdzy
Rafieya Husain
April Tobie
Arna Ýr Jónsdóttir
Shraddha Shashidhar
Bunga Jelitha
Adar Gandelsman
Davina Bennett
Cho SeWhee
Jana Sader
Samantha James
Denise Franco
Berenice Quezada
Stephanie Agbasi
Laura de Sanctis
Rachel Peters
Katarzyna Włodarek
Iona Mihalache
Kseniya Alexandrova
Louise Victor
Emina Ekic
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters
Frida Fornander
Lilian Ericaah
Maria Poonlertrlarp
Yvonne Clarke
Marisol Acosta
Loan Nguyen
Isabel Chikoti
This year's Miss Universe pageant will be hosted by Steve Harvey alongside supermodel Ashley Graham, who will interact with contestants backstage. Both Fergie and Rachel Platten have been tapped as performers.
The competition features judges Jay Manuel, Ross Mathews and Pia Wurtzbach, anairs Sunday night at 7 p.m. only on Fox.
Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!