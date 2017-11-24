Kylie Jenner Hosts Thanksgiving Dinner for Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Family Members

Snapchat
Kylie Jenner hosted Thanksgiving at her house again this year.
The 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who also hosted family Thanksgiving last year, posted photos and videos on Snapchat showing all the yummy food and treats at her house on Thursday. Kylie showed her followers the gorgeous table settings for their holiday meal, writing "Thanksgiving at Kylie's."
Kris Jenner was in attendance at the celebration and appeared in a video posted to Kylie's Snapchat. It also sounds like Kim Kardashian was at Kylie's, she can be heard taking in the background of the same video.
Rob Kardashian was also in attendance at the celebration, he can be heard talking in one of Kylie's Snapchat videos and she tells him, "Shut up, Rob."
One person not in attendance was Khloe Kardashian, who was celebrating the holiday in Cleveland with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
Kourtney Kardashian also didn't make it to Kylie's this year. She posted on Instagram that she was "away" with her three kids.
For those who did attend Kylie's holiday celebration, it looks like the night ended with some fun family games. Kylie posted a photo showing that the squad was playing a game of "family Taboo."
Earlier in the day Thursday, Kris posted a message on Instagram, wishing her followers a happy Thanksgiving.
She wrote, "Wishing all of you a very Happy Thanksgiving, filled with joy, love, family and friends! #Thankful #Blessed #Love #HappyThanksgiving."
