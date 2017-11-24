Gwen Stefani Gushes Over "Best Thanksgiving" With Blake Shelton in Sweet PDA Post

Gwen Stefani had the "best Thanksgiving" with Blake Shelton.

The couple, who recently celebrated their second anniversary together, had Thanksgiving with their friends and family in Oklahoma, according to Gwen's Instagram. On Friday morning, Gwen shared a PDA picture with her social media followers which showed Blake planting a kiss on her cheek.

"Had the best Thanksgiving," the singer captioned the cute pic.

Gwen also documented the couple's Thanksgiving with family on Instagram Story Thursday. "My new country life so thankful," Gwen wrote in one post.

Gwen's three boys were there to celebrate the holiday, and in one of her posts, Zuma can be seen setting a place card with Blake's name on it next to Gwen's at the dinner table.

In another post, Blake can be seen telling Gwen her album You Make It Feel Like Christmas has moved up on the iTunes Charts.

Gwen recently dished to E! News' Jason Kennedy about Blake being named People's 2017 "Sexiest Man Alive."

"How rad is my life right now? Like, how good does that make me look?" Gwen said about Blake's new title.

Sounds like the couple had a lot to celebrate this Thanksgiving!

