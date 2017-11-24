Seth Meyers and Wife Alexi Ashe Expecting Baby No. 2

by Jess Cohen

Seth Meyers made an exciting announcement on his show Thursday!

The Late Night With Seth Meyers host announced on his Thanksgiving episode that he and his wife, Alexi Ashe, are expecting their second child together. Seth had his family on as guests on the show Thursday and made the baby announcement alongside his brother Josh Meyers and their parents Larry Meyers and Hillary Meyers.

Seth and Alexi welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Ashe Olsen Meyers, in March 2016.

"A couple years ago on this show, we announced that we were having Ashe and so I wanna take this opportunity now, you guys obviously know, but my wife and I are expecting a second baby," Seth said as the audience cheered. "Very exciting, thank you."

Seth's mom then told the story of how he called her "sobbing" before telling her the baby news.

It's been an extra exciting week for Seth, who was just announced to be the host of the 2018 Golden Globe Awards.

 

Watch the video above to see Seth make the announcement! And congratulations to the couple!

