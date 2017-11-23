Chewbacca Smacks a Porg in Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer: Go Behind the Scenes of the Movie

BB-8 was the scene-stealer in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but the droid felt like a distant memory the moment a porg popped up in the first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Lucasfilm aired a new 15-second TV spot during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC Thursday. Though it didn't reveal any major plot points, given its compact time constraints, it did show Chewbacca smacking a porg while piloting the Millennium Falcon—and fans loved it.

Directed by Rian Johnson, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters Dec. 15.

The ensemble cast includes Kenny Baker (R2-D2), John Boyega (Finn), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Benicio Del Toro ("D.J."), Laura Dern (Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia), Domhnall Gleeson (General Hux), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Lupita Nyong'o (Maz Kanata), Daisy Ridley (Rey), Andy Serkis (Supreme Leader Snoke), Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico).

Before its release, go behind the scenes of the blockbuster production:

Rian Johnson, Carrie Fisher Star Wars the Last Jedi

David James/Lucasfilm Ltd.

Rian Johnson gives notes to Carrie Fisher, in character as General Leia Organa.

Rian Johnson, Joonas Suotamo, Star Wars the Last Jedi

David James/Lucasfilm Ltd.

Joonas Suotamo (as Chewbacca) chats with Rian Johnson aboard the Millennium Falcon.

Rian Johnson, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Star Wars the Last Jedi

David James/Lucasfilm Ltd.

Rian Johnson walks John Boyega and Oscar Isaac through a scene.

Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman, Kathleen Kennedy, Star Wars the Last Jedi

David James/Lucasfilm Ltd.

Producers Ram Bergman and Kathleen Kennedy wait for director Rian Johnson to set up the shot.

Rian Johnson, Star Wars the Last Jedi

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Rian Johnson wades in the water while filming on the fictional planet of Ahch-To.

Daisy Ridley, Rian Johnson, Star Wars the Last Jedi

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Daisy Ridley wields her staff as Rian Johnson reviews his notes.

Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, Star Wars the Last Jedi

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Mark Hamill wears a special glove, which will remove the flesh of his hand in post-production.

Admiral Ackbar, Star Wars the Last Jedi

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Admiral Ackbar holds the slate.

Kelly Marie Tran, John Boyega, Star Wars the Last Jedi

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Kelly Marie Tran and John Boyega share a laugh between takes.

J.J. Abrams will return to direct the third installment, scheduled for release on Dec. 20, 2019.

Johnson, meanwhile, has been hired to develop a new, separate trilogy in the Star Wars series.

