Julianne Hough and Nick Lachey Bring Magic to Disney's Holiday Special

Thanksgiving isn't over yet, but the holiday season has already begun.

Julianne Hough and Nick Lachey are co-hosting The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, a two-hour special premiering Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. "I'm really excited because Nick Lachey is my co-host this year, and he's so fun. I think he has a wide range of fans, because of obviously where he came from with 98 Degrees, and he was just on Dancing With the Stars, so we have that connection," Hough said before taping the show. "And of course we wanted to do a really fun opening number again this year, so we're dancing, we're singing. We really just wanted to have great energy and a good chemistry. And so far, so good!"

Hough and Lachey are joining co-host Jesse Palmer to kick things off with a number of musical performances, character appearances and a castle lighting spectacular from Disney Parks around the world, set in Anaheim, Calif.; Hong Kong; Lake Buena Vista, Fla.; Paris; and Shanghai.

"What people at home are going to see is what they would expect to see—a spectacular opening number for a spectacular special in a way only Disney can pull off," Lachey said while promoting the special. "It's in front of one of the most iconic backdrops in the world. The castle is lit up for Christmas. You've got pyro, you've got fireworks, you've got confetti, you've got dancers, you've got reindeers, you've got all the characters. It's almost sensory overload, but in the best possible way. It's a lot of fun to put together, and obviously a lot of fun to be a part of."

He joked, "I'm just doing my best not to screw up and cause the whole thing to come undone."

Before it airs, check out a sneak peek of this year's performers:

Julianne Hough, Nick Lachey, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse

Mark Ashman

Nick Lachey & Julianne Hough

Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse greet the co-hosts in front of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park.

Julianne Hough, 2017 Stars Celebrate the Holidays

Todd Anderson

Julianne Hough

The opening number features Hough performing inside a snow globe.

Julianne Hough, Nick Lachey

Todd Anderson

Julianne Hough & Nick Lachey

Look closely to spot Donald Duck, nutcrackers and more special guests.

Jason Derulo

Richard Harbaugh

Jason Derulo

The singer goes caroling on the Sleeping Beauty Castle stage.

Jason Derulo

Richard Harbaugh

Jason Derulo

The singer gets parkgoers into the holiday spirit.

Jason Derulo

Richard Harbaugh

Jason Derulo

Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!

Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Christmas 2017

Matt Petit

Idina Menzel & Kristen Bell

The actresses, reprising their roles in Olaf's Frozen Adventure, pose with their favorite snowman.

Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell

Matt Petit

Idina Menzel & Kristen Bell

The duo sings "When We're Together" for the first time ever.

Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell

Matt Petit

Idina Menzel & Kristen Bell

Did Queen Elsa have something to do with icing over Sleeping Beauty Castle?

Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell

Matt Petit

Idina Menzel & Kristen Bell

It wouldn't be a finale without fireworks.

Hanson

Todd Anderson

Hanson

The pop-rock trio performs a holiday tune at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Lea Michele, Joey McIntyre

Matt Petit

Lea Michele & Joey McIntyre

The Mayor actress joins the New Kids on the Block singer on the steps of Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Lea Michele, Joey McIntyre

Matt Petit

Lea Michele & Joey McIntyre

The singers perform a duet of "Baby, It's Cold Outside."

Lea Michele, Joey McIntyre

Matt Petit

Lea Michele & Joey McIntyre

Give it up for the band!

Fifth Harmony

Todd Anderson

Fifth Harmony

The quartet sings at Magic Kingdom Park, echoing throughout Fantasyland and beyond.

Fifth Harmony

Todd Anderson

Fifth Harmony

Merry and bright, indeed.

Ciara

Mark Ashman

Ciara

The singer looks fur-ocious at Magic Kingdom Park.

Ciara

Mark Ashman

Ciara

Cinderella Castle is the perfect backdrop for Ciara's winter wonderland.

Ciara

Mark Ashman

Ciara

What "Goodies" will be in her stocking this year?

Fitz and The Tantrums

Mark Ashman

Fitz and the Tantrums

Rest assured, the band can still make your hands clap.

Fitz and The Tantrums

Mark Ashman

Fitz and the Tantrums

The indie pop band performs for fans lined up as far back as Main Street, U.S.A.

Darius Rucker

Todd Anderson

Darius Rucker

The country crooner carols at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

In Real Life

Todd Anderson

In Real Life

The Boy Band winners sing an original holiday song in front of the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

And that's not all! Hough, Lachey and Jesse Palmer are all returning to host another holiday special, Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration, premiering Monday, Dec. 25, at 10:00 a.m.

