Jordin Sparks Expecting Baby Boy With Dana Isaiah

Jordin Sparks has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.
The former American Idol winner and beau Dana Isaiah announced last week that they secretly wed in July and are expecting their first child together. On Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, they announced on her Instagram page that she is pregnant with a baby boy.
"IT'S A BOY!!!" she wrote, alongside a photo of her and Isaiah holding blue streamer paper.
"We have so much to be thankful for and this is definitely at the top of the list!" she continued. "@_danaisaiah's gonna have a little mini me running around! We can't wait to meet him. We love you lil man!"
Sparks, 27, had revealed this past summer that she was seeing Isaiah, a 25-year-old model and fitness enthusiast.
Their child is due in the spring.