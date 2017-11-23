Coco Reviews Are In, and It's Pixar's "Most Original Effort Since Inside Out"

Coco is easily going to win the box office over Thanksgiving weekend—but is it worth your family's dime? Directed by Lee Unkrich, Pixar's latest movie features the voices of Alfonso Arau, Benjamin Bratt, Jaime Camil, Sofía Espinosa, Gael García Bernal, Anthony Gonzalez, Selene Luna, Ana Ofelia Murguia, Edward James Olmos, Alanna Ubach and Renée Victor.

Despite his family's generations-old ban on music, 12-year-old Miguel (Gonzalez) dreams of becoming a musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (Bratt). After being dissuaded by his grandmother, Miguel strums his ancestor's guitar and winds up in the mystical and colorful Land of the Dead. Along the way, he encounters a trickster, Hector (García Bernal). Together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history.

Here's what critics are saying about Coco: