Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell Celebrates Thanksgiving With Evan Bass and Kids

Bachelor in Paradise star Carly Waddell is celebrating her last Thanksgiving before she becomes a mom!

So what better way to practice than with husband and co-star Evan Bass' three sons from his previous relationship—Nathan, Liam and Ensley. The four are celebrating the holiday together, as seen in a photo posted on her Instagram page.

"Happy Turkey Day from our little family," she wrote.

Waddell is pregnant with Bass' fourth child, a baby girl, and announced on Instagram Stories that she has just entered her third trimester. The two have been married since June.