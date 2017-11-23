Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell Celebrates Thanksgiving With Evan Bass and Kids

Bachelor in Paradise star Carly Waddell is celebrating her last Thanksgiving before she becomes a mom!
So what better way to practice than with husband and co-star Evan Bass' three sons from his previous relationship—Nathan, Liam and Ensley. The four are celebrating the holiday together, as seen in a photo posted on her Instagram page.
"Happy Turkey Day from our little family," she wrote.
Waddell is pregnant with Bass' fourth child, a baby girl, and announced on Instagram Stories that she has just entered her third trimester. The two have been married since June.
"All this and a Noah photobomb ! Xoxo," the Today show co-host wrote on Instagram.
"Feeling thankful for all the love and support I receive from my fans, family and friends. Happy Thanksgiving all. #gratitude #thanksgiving," the actor wrote on Instagram.
The two live it up on Thanksgiving.
The happy couple celebrated their first Thanksgiving together as a married pair, along with family. Upton wrote on Instagram, "Happy thanksgiving from my family to yours ! #theverlanders #wearereadyforfood #souffleisholdingupeverything."
Their little girl Luna Stephens plays in the fall leaves.
The TV star posted on Instagram this photo of his and David Burtka's twins Harper and Gideon, writing, "Happy Thanksgiving! So many things to be thankful for - these are my top two."
"Thankful for these kisses @shawnjohnson #short #thanksgiving #thankful," East wrote on Instagram.
"Advice I wasn't asked for but am compelled to dispense due to an overflowing amount of gratitude for my husband: Don't settle. Find the person who can show up, give without taking, let you shine, put you first, dream alongside you, and fearlessly know you. Today, most especially, I'm grateful for the heartbreakingly soulful belly laughs @thomas_sadoski inspires in our baby girl. #thanksgiving," Seyfried wrote on Instagram.
The reality star shared on Instagram this photo of kids Penelope Disick, 5, and Reign Disick, 2, writing, "Live for the moments you can't put into words."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on Instagram a sweet throwback video of him and kids Penelope and Reign, while Khloe Kardashian also makes an appearance.
"One pie, two pie, three pie... snore. I hope you all enjoy your food coma naps and family time today. Happy Thanksgiving!" she wrote on Instagram.
Clarkson appears with her husband, their two kids and his daughter—one of his two children from a previous marriage..
"Happy Thanksgiving! #TheOnlyKiddoMissingIsSeth #HeWasBusyOnAnotherRedCarpet," she wrote on Instagram.
It's also her birthday!
