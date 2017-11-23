Kellan Lutz and Brittany Gonzales Are Married: See Their Wedding Rings

"Thanksgiving by far is my most favorite holiday of all," Kellan wrote. "I try to live a lifestyle of gratitude and appreciate everyone and everything I have every day. This year has been the best year of them all and I am extremely thankful and grateful to go on all of life's adventures with my best friend and dream wife!!! Proverbs 18:22! ��Thank you God! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @brittanybg. Happy Thanksgiving Everyone !!! What are you grateful for??"

Brittany, who now goes by "Brittany Lutz" on Instagram, shared an almost identical post:

"If you know me at all you know Thanksgiving is my FAVORITE holiday of them all!!" she said. "While I try to live everyday grateful for everything and everyone in my life, this Thanksgiving one of the things I'm most grateful for is that I get to do life's adventures with this guy aka my HUSBAND for the rest of our lives!!!!! I love you so much @kellanlutz ❤️ Happiest Thanksgiving to you all!! What are you thankful for?!"

She also wrote on Twitter, "Most thankful for my HUSBAND this year...love you @kellanlutz."