Scott Disick Shares Sweet Video With Kids on Thanksgiving

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Coco

Coco Reviews Are In, and It's Pixar's "Most Original Effort Since Inside Out"

Uma Thurman, Harvey Weinstein

Uma Thurman Lashes Out at Harvey Weinstein: "You Don't Deserve a Bullet"

Carly Waddell, Pregnant, Evan Bass, Kids, Sons, Thanksgiving

Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell Celebrates Thanksgiving With Evan Bass and Kids

This Thanksgiving, Scott Disick is thankful for the most important people in his life; his kids.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on his Instagram page a throwback video of him sharing precious moments with his and ex Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign Disick, 2, and daughter Penelope Disick, 5. Their eldest child, Mason Disick, 7, does not appear in the clip.

Scott is seen carrying Penelope, then Reign, and accepting kisses from the boy. Kourtney's sister Khloe Kardashian also makes an appearance.

"This is why I'm thankful today. Happy thanksgiving 2 all!!" he wrote.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Family Pics

Scott and Kourtney have been broken up since July 2015. He has continued to appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"We have three beautiful kids together," Kourtney said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2016. "You know, he's family. He'll always be."

She has since moved on with new boyfriend Younes Bendjima, who she met late last year.

Scott and model Sofia Richie sparked romance rumors in May and have been seeing each other for the last few months.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Scott Disick , Celeb Kids , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.