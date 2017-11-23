Gael García Bernal Talks About Creating Coco: "It's a Beautiful Movie"

Coco is finally here!

Disney-Pixar's newest film is ready to take the US by storm and if its success in Mexico is any indication of things to come, this will be a huge hit.

Ahead of its debut in the states, Coco broke records in Mexico as the No. 1 film of all time in local currency.

The film's all-star cast features the voices of Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Edward James Olmos, Anthony Gonzalez and Alanna Ubach.