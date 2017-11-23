98 Degrees Bring Nostalgia to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017 brought the '90s nostalgia!

Famed boy band 98 Degrees recently reunited for a new holiday album, Let It Snow, some 20 years after they first formed, and gave fans a teaser from it at the event. Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey, Justin Jeffre and Jeff Timmons performed a new song, "Season of Love," on top of Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas advent calendar float.

"You were a boy band. Are you now a man band?" Al Roker asked the group on NBC's Today show.

"We're a gramps band," said Drew. "Twenty years later, we're like the old man band."

"We still got it," Justin added.

"We still got the moves," Jeff said.

The 98 Degrees guys had performed on Good Morning America the day before.

They have reunited a few time over the past few years. In 2012, they performed at the Mixtape Festival in Pennsylvania and on the Today Show. In 2013, they released 2.0, their first studio album in 13 years, toured with New Kids On The Block and Boyz II Men and also reunited on NBC's The Sing-Off, which Nick hosts. In 2016, 98 Degrees embarked on their first headlining tour in 15 years, along with supporting acts O-Town, Ryan Cabrera and Dream.