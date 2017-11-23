Miley Cyrus Celebrates Thanksgiving Birthday With "Vegan Turkey Baby"

For Miley Cyrus, Thanksgiving marks a double celebration this year; it's her birthday!

The singer and The Voice coach turned 25 on Thursday and posted on her Instagram page the night before a photo of herself getting ready for a big day of eating; She is wearing a loose-fitting T-shirt and patting her belly, which sparked speculation among fans that she might be pregnant.

However, her caption signaled nothing but a food baby.

"So close to b-day time! Stoked for a day full of Tofurkey & loved ones! Ain't it ironic? #VeganTurkeyBaby," Cyrus wrote.

And do we spy Liam Hemsworth? We do! Her 27-year-old fiancé's reflection is seen in a mirror.