Miley Cyrus Celebrates Thanksgiving Birthday With "Vegan Turkey Baby"

For Miley Cyrus, Thanksgiving marks a double celebration this year; it's her birthday!
The singer and The Voice coach turned 25 on Thursday and posted on her Instagram page the night before a photo of herself getting ready for a big day of eating; She is wearing a loose-fitting T-shirt and patting her belly, which sparked speculation among fans that she might be pregnant.
However, her caption signaled nothing but a food baby.
"So close to b-day time! Stoked for a day full of Tofurkey & loved ones! Ain't it ironic? #VeganTurkeyBaby," Cyrus wrote.
And do we spy Liam Hemsworth? We do! Her 27-year-old fiancé's reflection is seen in a mirror.
Hemsworth gave Cyrus an early birthday gift: A sparkling necklace spelling out "LiLi."
"My mannnnnn's already winnin & it ain't even my bday yet! Rainbow LiLi is soooo frigggggen cute!" Cyrus wrote on Instagram.
"This is just pressie #1! Thank you Lili!" she later wrote on Instagram Stories.
"Always have been & Always will be #ExtraAF," she wrote, alongside another photo of herself. "Happy B-day to me you grumpy f--ks!"
E! News had learned Miley and Liam will be celebrating Thanksgiving in Malibu with her family, although her sister Brandi Cyrus AKA DJ Confetti, will not be able to make it to dinner.