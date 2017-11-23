Seth Meyers to Host 2018 Golden Globes

It's official: Seth Meyers is your host for the 2018 Golden Globes.

The news comes days after trade outlets reported that the NBC's Late Night host was close to a deal to host the annual award ceremony, now in its 75th year.

"The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is excited to have Seth Meyers host the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards," HFPA President Meher Tatna said in a statement. "With his natural comedic wit and innate ability to charm audiences, Seth will help us carry on the celebratory tradition of recognizing the best in television and film at the Party of the Year."