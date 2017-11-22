Miley Cyrus' Thanksgiving and Birthday Plans With Liam Hemsworth Revealed

REX/Shutterstock
It's about to be a very special Thursday for Miley Cyrus.
As the countdown continues for the official start of Thanksgiving, the "Malibu" singer doesn't just have the fall holiday to look forward to. In addition, Miley will be celebrating her 25th birthday.
So what exactly are her plans for the special day?
E! News has learned Miley and fiancé Liam Hemsworth will be celebrating Thanksgiving in Malibu. In addition, they will be spending it together with the singer's family.
One famous Cyrus who will not be in attendance for Thursday's dinner, however, is Brandi Cyrus AKA DJ Confetti.
It?s my B-Day in less than 24 hours!!!! pic.twitter.com/qlmyvhrQKh— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 23, 2017
My man killin the game already! This is just pressie #1! Thank you LiLi! @LiamHemsworth pic.twitter.com/9eNPiNUeQ0— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 23, 2017
As it turns out, the DJ will have a full day far away from the West Coast.
"I'm at home in Nashville but since my family is all in Los Angeles, I'm taking the opportunity to volunteer in the morning and spending the evening with a group of friends," Brandi shared with E! News.
When it comes to Miley's birthday, the celebrations started Wednesday night when Liam bestowed one of many presents for his leading lady. In a new social media post, The Voice coach revealed a new piece of bling that will easily catch your eye.
"My man killin the game already! This is just pressie #1!" she wrote with a gold necklace that spelled out Lili. "Thank you LiLi! @LiamHemsworth."
And if social media is any indication, it's going to be a party in Malibu. Miley showcased giant balloons that spelled out her name as well as a T-shirt that read "Wild Child."
"Always have been & Always will be #ExtraAF," Miley wrote on Instagram hours before the celebrations began. "Happy B-day to me you grumpy f--ks!"
Do your thang, Miley!