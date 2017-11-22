Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Aren't Alone: Here Are Other Celebrity Couples Who Split Before the Holidays

With the holidays comes tidings of comfort and joy, and, of course, celebrity splits.

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky recently joined the many celebrities that have called it quits, just in time for the holiday season.

While it is unfortunate for the couples, their timing is perfect for the devastated fans who wish to find comfort in the treats and gatherings that are planned to celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas.

With J-Law's and Aronofsky's breakup recalling memories of holidays past, in which we mourned the loss of some of our favorite couples, we decided to take a trip down memory lane—and also find a reason to eat more food!