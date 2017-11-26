Natalie and Olivia Clap Back About The Rumors About Their Careers

The gloves are off!

Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro found out how the ladies really felt about them on tonight's all new episode of WAGS L.A., and lets just say, it wasn't pretty.

There have been lots of rumors floating around the group about how exactly these cousins earn their money. "Which one of y'all talked about escorting?" Olivia asked after being told that some ladies think they're escorts.

"Do you guys not know what we do for work?" Natalie asked. "Because we're f--king fashion bloggers, hon. That's what we do." In case that wasn't clear enough, the ladies made damn sure everyone knew just how much money they score.