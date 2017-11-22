How Audrina Patridge Is Spending Her First Thanksgiving as a Single Mom

Audrina Patridge is focusing on matters of the heart this holiday season.

Two months after filing for divorce from Corey Bohan, the former star of The Hills is preparing to celebrate her first Thanksgiving as a single mom to their 1-year-old daughter, Kirra Bohan.

Luckily, Patridge tells E! News exclusively her Turkey Day will be filled with family, food and priceless memories. "We always do a big family gathering down here in the O.C. every year," she shares. "I'm looking forward to enjoying the holiday and having all our little ones play together."

Fans who follow Audrina on social media know she's extremely close with sister Casey Loza (who often guest starred on the MTV reality series), and her children.