Cara Delevingne's $80 Earrings Make the Perfect Holiday Gift

ESC: Jewelry Gift Guide, Cara Delevingne, Article

Splash News

If it's worthy of the red carpet, it's perfect for the celebrity in your life—your loved one.

Need a little help finding a present that will make the special person in your life joyous? Look no further: the red carpet is home to awe-inspiring jewelry. The best part about giving and receiving precious pieces during the holidays is the resulting ooo's and awes from onlookers. When someone grabs the recipient's hand and marvels over its shiny appearance, both the giver and receiver feel special, and when you're spending jewelry money, that matters.

Case in point: Cara Delevingne's studs from the Valerian premiere in Paris. For only $80, your special someone can make the star's red carpet jewelry a staple—joyous!

Best Hair Accessories, Based on Celebrity Hairstyles

Whether you're looking earrings, necklaces or rings, we've got celeb-loved jewelry below for every style, at every budget. Check them out below! 

ESC: Jewelry Gift Guide, Kendall Jenner

Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

This might be Kendall's favorite accessory, as she's worn the sparkling safety pins a number of times.

ESC: Jewelry Gift Guide

Anitako

Safety Pin Earring, $2000

ESC: Jewelry Gift Guide, Kelly Rowland

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Kelly Rowland

Kelly's statement necklace includes silver, gold and platinum silver for the person that likes to mix it up.

ESC: Jewelry Gift Guide

Henri Bendel

Orbital Statement Necklace, $248

ESC: Jewelry Gift Guide, Lucy Hale

Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage

Lucy Hale

The star's wore a number of rings to a beauty event, but we had our eye on one.

ESC: Jewelry Gift Guide

Tacori

The Ivy Lane Bold Crescent Links Ring in Silver, $350

ESC: Jewelry Gift Guide, Becky G

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Becky G

For the fashionista that loves low-cut tops and dresses, this necklace is perfect sultry addition to their wardrobe.

ESC: Jewelry Gift Guide

Gabriel New York

14k Yellow Gold Y Knots Diamond Necklace, $1,355

ESC: Jewelry Gift Guide, Whitney Port

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Whitney Port

Make your gift personal with Whitney's personalized necklace. It's the new way to make a statement.

ESC: Jewelry Gift Guide

Lola James Jewelry

Squad Goals, $325

ESC: Jewelry Gift Guide, Alessandra Ambrosio

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra's elongated ring stole the show on the red carpet.

ESC: Jewelry Gift Guide

Djula

Gold and Diamonds Mesh Ring, $6993.75

ESC: Jewelry Gift Guide, Alessandra Ambrosio

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jamie Chung

The star's statement choker is an easy upgrade for the choker obsessed.

ESC: Jewelry Gift Guide

Dannijo

Vernon Gold, $395.00

ESC: Jewelry Gift Guide, Abigail Spencer

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Abigail Spencer

The Grey's Anatomy star is making a statement with her dainty necklace. It's the perfect gift for the woman in your life.

ESC: Jewelry Gift Guide

Femme Necklace, $325

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

