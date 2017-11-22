Watch Chris Pratt Pet Adorable Raptor in New Teaser for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

by Cydney Contreras

Chris Pratt is showing off his talent for soothing dangerous dinosaurs in a sneak peek of what's to come in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the second installment of the box-office hit.

Pratt, who plays dinosaur-whisperer Owen Grady, can be seen affectionately petting a baby raptor in the short clip teased by the film's screenwriter Colin Trevorrow.

As cute as this bonding moment between the trainer and the raptor is, fans of Pratt and the dinos are still left scratching their heads as to the future of the theme park, which was ravaged by the escaped Indominus rex in the first movie.

Chris Pratt's Best Roles

Like the movie poster suggests, however, "Life finds a way."

Along with Trevorrow, Pratt has also teased what he says is the "scarier version" of the first film telling Screen Rant the movie will be, "A little bit darker and will expand and carry the story forward in a way that is really unexpected and you wouldn't have imagined."

In addition to Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum and B.D. Wong will return to the dinosaur infested island of Isla Nubar when the film debuts in theaters on June 22, 2018.

(E! and Universal Pictures are both members of the NBCUniversal family)

