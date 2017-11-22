Jennifer Hudson Allows Son to Spend Thanksgiving With Ex David Otunga

Jennifer Hudson's 8-year-old son will spend Thanksgiving with his father.

In court documents obtained by E! News, the singer voluntarily granted David Otunga permission to see their child, David Otunga Jr., from 3 p.m. Thursday through 7 p.m. Friday. In doing so, Hudson modified her emergency order of protection against her former fiancé, which she filed last week.

Otunga has also submitted a petition requesting Hudson's protective order be thrown out. Currently, the order of protection gives Hudson exclusive ownership of their home and orders Otunga to stay away from her and their son. Time spent with David Jr. would require Hudson's written approval, which she gave in this instance.

E! News confirmed the Oscar-winning celeb and WWE commentator split after 10 years together, her rep revealing in a statement that they were "in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months."