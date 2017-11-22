Mama June Maintains Her Weight Loss: See Her 7 Months After the Surgery Reveal

As E! News previously reported, Mama June once tipped the scales at 460 pounds. She documented her weight loss journey on the WE tv show Mama June: From Hot to Not and started filming the process at 352 pounds. After spending $75,000 to undergo a gastric sleeve surgery, a breast augmentation and skin removal surgery, she went down to 137 pounds—dropping from a size 18 to a size four. She also worked with a nutritionist and physical trainer to meet her goals.

Upon revealing her new look, her daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson said her mom looked like Marilyn Monroe.

"She looks great," the Toddlers & Tiaras star said at the time. "I'm really proud of her."

Mama June modeled her new look with a Baywatch-themed photo shoot.